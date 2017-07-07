11 shot, 3 fatally, on Thursday in Chicago

Three people were killed and eight wounded in separate shootings on Thursday across Chicago, mostly on the South and West sides.

Following a historically violent Fourth of July holiday weekend that ended with more than 100 people shot, the city is approaching 1,900 gunshot victims on the year, according to Chicago Sun-Times data. At least 325 of them have died.

The latest killings happened within 20 minutes of each other in Humboldt Park and Gresham, according to Chicago Police.

About 6:30 p.m., officers responding to a shooting in the 4400 block of West Haddon found a 25-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds, and she died at the scene, police said.

At 6:10 p.m., two people walked up to a 30-year-old man from an alley in the 8200 block of South Carpenter and shot him in the legs and shoulders. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he died, police said.

A 19-year-old man was slain in another Gresham shooting shortly after 11 a.m. He was sitting in a car in the 8500 block of South Justine when a black SUV pulled up and someone inside opened fire, hitting him multiple times, police said. He was dead at the scene.

Authorities have yet to identify the homicide victims.

The most recent shooting happened just before midnight in Uptown, where a 27-year-old man was shot in the right leg in the 1100 block of West Wilson. He was stabilized at Illinois Masonic Medical Center, police said.

About 8:45 p.m., a 45-year-old man took himself to Roseland Community Hospital in good condition after being shot in the leg in the 10900 block of South Vernon, police said.

At 7:38 p.m., someone in an SUV shot a 27-year-old woman in the upper body in Englewood’s 6200 block of South Wentworth. She was stabilized at St. Bernard Hospital.

Twenty minutes before that in Washington Park, a group of people tried to rob a 55-year-old man inside a vehicle in the 200 block of East 55th Place, and someone shot him in the leg, police said. He was stabilized at Stroger Hospital.

About 6:45 p.m., someone shot a 19-year-old man in the leg in Austin’s 1300 block of North Mayfield, and he took himself to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park in good condition, police said.

At 6:22 p.m. in the same neighborhood, someone opened fire from an alley when a fight broke out in the 700 block of North Latrobe, inadvertently hitting a 52-year-old woman who happened to be nearby, police said. She was stabilized at West Suburban.

Just before 3 p.m., someone shot a 25-year-old man in the head near the intersection of Western and Adams, police said. He got himself to Stroger Hospital, but he was listed in critical condition.

Thursday’s first shooting happened about 3:30 a.m. in Marquette Park, where two gunmen opened fire on a 41-year-old man getting into his car in the 6300 block of South Artesian, police said. He was shot in the leg, and he suffered a graze wound to the hand. He was stabilized at Christ Medical Center.