13-year-old boy wounded in West Town drive-by shooting

A 13-year-old boy was wounded in a West Town neighborhood drive-by shooting early Monday.

About 12:35 a.m., the boy was walking in the 1800 block of West Maypole when a black vehicle drove by and someone inside fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The boy was shot in the left leg and taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.