14-year-old boy missing from Woodlawn

A 14-year-old boy last seen Saturday has been reported missing from the Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side.

Blake Bryant was missing from the 600 block of East Marquette Road, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Bryant was described as a 5-foot-9, 155-pound black teen with brown eyes, black hair and a medium complexion, police said.

He was last seen wearing a black North Face jacket, black jogging pants and black boots, police said. He may have also been carrying a black backpack.

Bryant is known to spend time near 67th Street and Stony Island, and 66th and Kenwood, according to police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.