16-year-old boy shot to death in Melrose Park

A 16-year-old boy was shot to death Sunday afternoon in west suburban Melrose Park.

Officers responded to shots fired in the 1900 block of North 17th Avenue about 4:45 p.m. and found Julian Hernandez bleeding on the street and being treated by citizens, according to a statement from Melrose Park police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Hernandez, of Melrose Park, was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he died at 5:16 p.m., authorities said. An autopsy Monday found he died of a gunshot wound to the torso, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Melrose Park police have identified a person of interest, according to the statement.