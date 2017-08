17-year-old boy shot, critically wounded in Bridgeport

A 17-year-old boy was shot and critically wounded late Monday in the Bridgeport neighborhood on the South Side.

He was standing outside about 11:50 p.m. in the 3000 block of South Throop when a black minivan approached, a male exited the vehicle and opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The teenager suffered five gunshot wounds to the leg, groin, abdomen, back and buttocks, police said. He was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital.