17-year-old boy shot in Avalon Park

A 17-year-old boy was shot Sunday night in the Avalon Park neighborhood on the South Side.

He was walking on the sidewalk about 9:40 p.m. in the 1500 block of East 83rd Street when people fired shots from a light-colored sedan, striking the boy in the right leg, according to Chicago Police.

The boy was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.