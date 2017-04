17-year-old boy shot in South Shore

A 17-year-old boy was shot Wednesday morning in the South Shore neighborhood.

He was dropped off at Provident Hospital about 7:30 a.m. with multiple gunshot wounds to the lower body, according to Chicago Police.

The boy told investigators he was in the 7100 block of South Merrill when two males drove up in a vehicle and fired shots, police said.

His condition was stabilized, and he was expected to be transferred to Stroger Hospital, police said.