17-year-old girl among 2 shot in East Garfield Park

Two people were shot, including a teenage girl, Sunday morning in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

At 4:48 a.m., they were in the back of a building in the 3500 block of West Huron when someone opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

A 17-year-old girl was shot in the back of the head, and a 30-year-old man was shot in the upper right leg, police said. They were both taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.