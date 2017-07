17-year-old girl shot to death in Hammond

A 17-year-old girl died early Thursday after she was shot near her northwest Indiana home.

Chloe Bell, 17, suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the 1300 block of 175th Street in Hammond, Indiana, according to a statement from the Lake County coroner’s office.

Bell, who lived in the same block, was pronounced dead at 12:21 a.m., the coroner’s office said. Her death was ruled a homicide.

More details weren’t immediately available.