19-year-old man shot in Austin

A 19-year-old man was shot Friday evening in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

About 5:10 p.m., the man was shot in the left shoulder in the 100 block of North Laporte Avenue, according to Chicago Police.

He took himself to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

He was uncooperative with investigators, police said.