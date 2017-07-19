1st image of ex-House Speaker Dennis Hastert after release from prison

A haggard-looking Dennis Hastert can be seen in a booking photo released Wednesday — the first public image of the former House speaker after he left federal prison where he spent 13 months for scheming to cover up his sexual abuse of boys.

The image comes from the Lake County Sheriff’s office, where Hastert, 75, called a “serial child molester” by a federal judge, was processed after his release from a Minnesota prison.

Hastert was brought in to be put under electronic monitoring, a sheriff’s spokesman said. The sheriff’s office has a federal contract to do that work.

Hastert left the Rochester Federal Medical Center in southeast Minnesota on Monday, officials said. He did so after serving roughly 85 percent of a 15-month sentence for illegally structuring bank transactions while trying to cover up his dark past. He is now under the supervision of a residential re-entry management field office in Chicago, according to the Bureau of Prisons.

Contributing: Jon Seidel