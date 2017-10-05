2 businesses robbed on Northwest Side

Two business were robbed last month in the Portage Park and Jefferson Park neighborhoods on the Northwest Side.

The robbers entered the businesses, requested to use the restroom and then threatened and struck the victims before demanding money and property, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies happened about 12:05 p.m. April 19 in the 4900 block of West Irving Park Road and at 3 p.m. May 5 in the 5600 block of North Milwaukee, police said.

The suspects are described as black males between 17 and 20 years old, 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-10 and wearing black hoodies and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 747-8263.