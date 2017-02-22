2 charged after 5-hour standoff at Jeffery Manor home

Two men are facing charges after a five-hour barricade situation inside a Jeffery Manor neighborhood home Monday night on the Far South Side.

Officers responded at 5:10 p.m. to a call of shots fired in the 9800 block of South Bensley, and a police SWAT team responded when a man refused to give himself up, according to Chicago Police.

Three people were taken into custody about 10:45 p.m., police said. No one was hurt.

Dekenan Smith, 19, who lives on the same block, faces one felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm at a vehicle or school, police said. He was scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday.

Allen Johnson, 39, who also lives on the same block, was charged with misdemeanor counts of resisting or obstructing a police officer, and disorderly conduct, police said. He is scheduled to appear in court April 5.

The third person was released without being charged.