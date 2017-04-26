2 in custody after chase, crash in stolen vehicle on SW Side

Two people were in custody early Wednesday after leading Chicago Police officers on a chase in a stolen vehicle, then crashing in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Shortly after midnight, officers initiated the chase in the 1600 block of South Springfield, according to Chicago Police.

The stolen vehicle collided with an assisting Chicago Police squad car in the 1400 block of South Pulaski, causing the squad car to crash into a civilian vehicle, police said. Two officers were taken to hospitals, where they were treated and released. No other injuries were reported.

Two people were taken into custody after the crash, police said. A weapon was recovered and charges were pending early Wednesday.