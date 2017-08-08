2 in custody after crash, pursuit in stolen car on West Side

Two boys were in custody early Tuesday after a crash in a stolen vehicle and foot pursuit in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

About 2:30 a.m., officers attempted to curb a four-door silver Chevrolet Impala that was spotted with its high-beam lights on in the 4000 block of West Roosevelt, according to Chicago Police.

The car sped through the intersection and struck another vehicle, police said. Three people then jumped out of the car and ran away.

The officers gave chase and two boys were eventually apprehended, police said. A third person was still being sought early Tuesday.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash refused medical attention, police said.

The investigation revealed that the Impala had been stolen during an armed carjacking about 10 p.m. Monday in west suburban River Forest, police said. Charges were pending early Tuesday.