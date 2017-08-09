Florida couple injured in fiery crash in northwest Indiana

A car traveling southbound on I-65 caught fire after crashing at exit 230 near Demotte, Indiana. | Indiana State Police

Two people were injured in a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon on I-65 in northwest Indiana.

A car traveling southbound on I-65 was pulling off at exit 230 near Demotte, Indiana, when witnesses said the driver appeared to have a “medical event” and began driving erratically, according to Indiana State Police.

Witnesses said the vehicle drove off the ramp at a high rate of speed before crashing into a fence that borders the Lake Holiday Campground at 11780 State Road 10.

The vehicle then caught fire after coming to a stop, police said. Campground residents were able to pull the occupants out of the car before it became fully engulfed in flames.

The driver, an 80-year-old man, was flown to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, while the passenger, an 87-year-old woman, was taken to Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Their conditions weren’t made available. Both were residents of Florida.