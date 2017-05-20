2 injured in Palatine town house blaze

A fire broke out late Friday at a northwest suburban town house, spread to neighboring buildings and injured two people.

At 11:58 p.m., fire crews were called to the blaze at a town house in the 1000 block of North Glenview Court, according to the Palatine Fire Department. When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the rear of the building and that flames had spread to an adjacent town house.

Firefighters fought the blaze throughout the interior of the three-story town house, fire officials said. To expose the fire and fight the blaze, crews were forced to open numerous walls, ceilings and attic spaces.

The fire was brought under control about 12:45 a.m, fire officials said.

Two people were taken to a hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening injuries, and two town houses that received significant fire damage were deemed uninhabitable, fire officials said. A third town house also sustained light smoke and wall damage. Damage estimates were not immediately available and the fire remained under investigation Saturday.