2 men charged with NW Indiana armed robbery, third suspect sought

Two men were arrested and charged this week with an armed robbery in northwest Indiana, while a third suspect is still on the run.

The three were involved in the robbery June 1 in Gary, according to Gary police. All three lived in Gary and had been sought by police since that time. No more details about the incident were available.

On Thursday, officers arrested 25-year-old Larry D. Colquitt III, police said. The next morning, 29-year-old Roderick D. Hicks was taken into custody.

Both were charged with armed robbery, criminal confinement, burglary and residential entry, according to police.

Jeremy Rucker, 23, still has not been arrested, police said.

Anyone with information on Rucker’s whereabouts is asked to call Det. Sgt. Michael Barnes at (219) 881-1210, or the Crime Tip Line at (866) CRIME-GP.