2 men shot in Grand Crossing

Two men were wounded, one of them critically, in a shooting Saturday morning in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side.

The men, ages 46 and 34, were in the 800 block of East 79th Street at 11:56 a.m. when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired at them, according to Chicago Police.

The 46-year-old was shot in the head while the younger man was shot in the thigh, police said. They were both taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where the older man was listed in critical condition and the younger man’s condition was stabilized.