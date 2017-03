2 men shot in South Shore

Two men were wounded in a shooting Saturday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood.

About 3 p.m., the men — ages 23 and 33 — were in the 2500 block of East 79th Street when they were approached by at least one person who shot at them, Chicago Police said.

The younger man was shot in his leg and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. His condition was not immediately known. The older man was shot in his arm and was taken to South Shore Hospital in good condition.