2 wounded in West Pullman drive-by shooting

Two teenagers were wounded in a West Pullman neighborhood drive-by shooting Wednesday night on the Far South Side.

The boys, both 17 years old, were walking about 10:20 p.m. in the 12100 block of South Eggleston when a tan Pontiac Grand Prix drove by and someone inside fired several shots, according to Chicago Police.

One teenager suffered a gunshot wound to the right hand and was taken in good condition to MetroSouth Medical Center in Blue Island, police said. The other boy was shot in both legs and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized.