20-year-old man charged with shooting juvenile in Palos Hills

A 20-year-old man has been charged with shooting a juvenile Sunday in southwest suburban Palos Hills.

Jair Montalvo faces two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, both felonies; and misdemeanor counts of possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card, possession of ammunition without a valid FOID card and obstructing identification, according to Palos Hills police.

Officers responded Sunday to a person shot in the 8500 block of 101st Terrace and found a juvenile bleeding from the lower abdomen, police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was treated and released later the same day, police said.

The shooter was identified as Montalvo and taken into custody within 15 minutes, police said.

Montalvo, a Palos Hills resident, was ordered held Monday at the Cook County Jail on a $50,000 bond, according to Cook County sheriff’s records. He is next scheduled to appear in court July 6.