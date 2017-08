20-year-old man shot in Austin

A 20-year-old man was shot Sunday evening in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

He was shot in the leg and ankle about 5:55 p.m. in the 5600 block of West Madison, according to Chicago Police. Details on the circumstances of the shooting were unknown.

The man was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where his condition stabilized, police said.