23-year-old man charged with spray-painting graffiti on Skokie viaduct

A 23-year-old man was charged Wednesday with spray-painting graffiti on a viaduct in north suburban Skokie.

Police were checking a viaduct near Golf Road and Interstate 94 for graffiti on Wednesday and found Cody C. Bryant in the area, according to a statement from Skokie police.

Bryant was arrested following an investigation and linked to three separate graffiti incidents, police said. He was charged with three misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property.

Bryant posted a $1,500 bond and was scheduled to appear in court next on Sept. 22, police said.