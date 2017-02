25-year-old man fatally shot in Riverdale

A man was shot to death on Saturday in south suburban Riverdale.

Darius Randle, 25, was shot multiple times in the 14400 block of South Dearborn, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office. He lived in the same block he was shot in.

He was pronounced dead at 6:04 p.m. Saturday at Ingalls Memorial Hospital in Harvey, the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy on Sunday ruled his death a homicide.

Riverdale police were not able to provide information about the shooting on Sunday.