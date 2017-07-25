25-year-old woman missing from West Town

A 25-year-old woman who is thought to endangered went missing Tuesday from the West Town neighborhood.

Florence Rodriguez went missing Tuesday when she walked out of Norwegian American Hospital, 1044 N. Francisco, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. She suffers from mental illness and may be confused.

Rodriguez was described as a 5-foot-10, 200-pound, Hispanic woman with a light complexion, brown eyes and brown hair, police said. She was last seen wearing a navy blue long-sleeved shirt with an owl on it, white pants, white sandals and was carrying a white and black purse.

Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.