26-year-old man shot in Austin

A 26-year-old man was shot early Saturday in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

He was driving a vehicle at 2:58 a.m. in the 5000 block of West Washington when he was shot in the right arm, according to Chicago Police. It was unknown where the shots came from.

The man took himself to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where he was in good condition, police said.