26-year-old man shot in Uptown

A 26-year-old man was shot Thursday afternoon in the Uptown neighborhood on the North Side.

Just after 3 p.m., the victim was in the 1000 block of West Wilson Avenue when he was approached by four people and one of them shot at him, Chicago Police said.

He was struck in the left thigh, and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, police said. His condition had stabilized.