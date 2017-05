27-year-old woman shot in leg in Roseland

A 27-year-old woman was shot Friday morning in the Far South Side Roseland neighborhood.

At 7:53 a.m., she was in the 400 block of East 109th Street when a male approached her and fired multiple shots, striking her in the leg, according to Chicago Police.

The woman was taken in good condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.