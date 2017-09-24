Three recent armed robberies have hit Dollar Stores in the Gresham and Brainerd neighborhoods on the South Side.
Each time, a person walked into the store, took out a handgun and demanded money from the register, according to an alert from Chicago Police.
The robberies happened between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. on:
- Sept. 17 in the 1200 block of West 87th Street;
- Sept. 21 in the 9300 block of South Ashland Avenue; and
- Sept. 23 in the 7000 block of South Ashland Avenue.
The suspect was described as a black man between 40 and 45 years old, standing 5-foot-9 and weighing 200 pounds, police said. He was wearing a baseball hat.
Anyone with information about the robberies was asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.