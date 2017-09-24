3 Dollar Stores robbed at gunpoint on South Side

Three recent armed robberies have hit Dollar Stores in the Gresham and Brainerd neighborhoods on the South Side.

Each time, a person walked into the store, took out a handgun and demanded money from the register, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies happened between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. on:

Sept. 17 in the 1200 block of West 87th Street;

Sept. 21 in the 9300 block of South Ashland Avenue; and

Sept. 23 in the 7000 block of South Ashland Avenue.

The suspect was described as a black man between 40 and 45 years old, standing 5-foot-9 and weighing 200 pounds, police said. He was wearing a baseball hat.

Anyone with information about the robberies was asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.