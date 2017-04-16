3 men shot in Chatham

Three men were shot late Saturday in the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

The group was standing outside about 11 p.m. on the sidewalk in the 600 block of East 79th Street when a male wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt walked up, pulled out a weapon and fired multiple shots, according to Chicago Police. The shooter then ran away.

Three men, ages 25, 26 and 46, all suffered multiple gunshot wounds, police said. The youngest man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, while the 26-year-old man was taken in serious condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. The oldest man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in serious condition.