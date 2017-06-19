3 shot on Near West Side

Three people were wounded in a shooting late Sunday on the Near West Side.

About 11:50 p.m., the group was gathered in the street in the 200 block of South Western when a white vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots in their direction, according to Chicago Police.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the back and taken in serious condition to Stroger Hospital, police said. A 22-year-old man was shot in the left hand and also taken to Stroger, where his condition was stabilized.

An 18-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the right leg and refused medical attention, police said.