30-year-old man grazed in head in Austin shooting

A 30-year-old man was grazed in a Monday night shooting in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

The man was driving about 8:15 p.m. in the 900 block of North Cicero when an unknown male fired shots at him, grazing him in the head, according to Chicago Police.

The man took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.