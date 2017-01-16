32-year-old man killed after losing control on I-80 exit ramp

A 32-year-old man was killed Monday afternoon after losing control on an exit ramp on I-80.

Around 1:30 p.m. the man was erratically driving a black 2008 Acura Sedan on I-80 east at Harlem Avenue, according to a statement from Illinois State Police.

The man lost control on the exit ramp from I-80 east to Harlem North, went down into a grassy ditch before rolling over and striking a tree on the driver’s side, ISP said.

The man was wearing a seatbelt but suffered fatal injuries, ISP said. The victim was not taken to a hospital and has not yet been identified.

No further information is being released at this time, ISP said.

The incident remains under investigation.