43-year-old man shot during West Pullman robbery

A 43-year-old man was shot while being robbed Friday night in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

At 9:38 p.m., he was walking on the sidewalk in the 11600 block of South Yale when three males approached him and demanded his property, according to Chicago Police. The man gave them his phone and then tried to run away when one of the robbers opened fire.

The man suffered gunshot wounds to the buttocks and left shoulder, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized.

No one was in custody Friday night as Area South detectives investigated.