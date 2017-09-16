5 hurt in West Loop crash

Five people were injured, one of them seriously, when a car ran a red light and hit another car early Saturday in the West Loop.

A 2006 Cadillac was northbound about 1:50 a.m. in the 100 block of North Jefferson when it drove through a red light and hit a Toyota Corolla, causing the Corolla to hit a fire hydrant, according to Chicago police.

The 21-year-old man driving the Cadillac was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said. He was cited for disregarding a solid red signal and was expected to appear in traffic court Oct. 27.

His passenger, a 21-year-old woman, was taken to Stroger Hospital, where her condition was also stabilized, police said.

The 26-year-old man driving the Corolla and a 23-year-old man who was a passenger were also taken to Stroger, police said. The driver was stabilized while the passenger was listed in serious condition.

Another 22-year-old man who was in the Corolla was taken to Northwestern, where his condition was stabilized, police said.