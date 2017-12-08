5 men shot in Chicago since Friday night

At least five men were wounded in separate shootings across the city’s South and West sides from late Friday into Saturday morning.

More than 420 have been fatally shot in the city so far this year, according to data maintained by the Chicago Sun-Times. In all, more than 2,200 have been shot in Chicago this year.

The weekend’s latest shooting happened at 6:09 a.m. Saturday in the 6400 block of South Hoyne in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. A 23-year-old man was sitting in a vehicle when a silver sedan pulled up and an occupant fired shots, according to Chicago Police. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the hand and a graze wound to the neck. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition stabilized.

An 18-year-old man was shot at 2:18 a.m. in the 200 block of South Kildare in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. He was standing on the sidewalk when a white Chevrolet Malibu pulled up, and an unknown male got out and shot him in the leg before running away, according to Chicago Police. The man was taken in fair condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.

Just a few minutes earlier, a 24-year-old man was shot in the West Side Austin neighborhood. He was standing on the sidewalk in the 300 block of North Lorel when he heard shots and felt pain in his leg, police said. The man took himself to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where he was in good condition.

About 11:35 p.m. Friday, a 36-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting in the Homan Square neighborhood on the West Side. Someone shot the man’s right leg from a vehicle that pulled up while he was standing in the 3300 block of West Flournoy, police said. The man was taken in good condition to Stroger Hospital.

The weekend’s first shooting happened about an hour earlier in the Ashburn neighborhood on the Southwest Side. A 22-year-old man was sitting in a vehicle in the 7900 block of South Springfield when a silver Lexus pulled up and an occupant fired shots, police said. The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with gunshot wounds to the head and right shoulder. He was in serious condition.

Last weekend, three people were killed and 27 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago.