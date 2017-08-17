53-year-old man with schizophrenia reported missing from Bronzeville

A 53-year-old man who has schizophrenia was reported missing Thursday from the South Side Bronzeville neighborhood.

Warren Greer was last seen about 4:50 a.m. near 43rd Street and Wabash Avenue, according a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

He was described as a 6-foot, 190-pound black man with a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair, police said.

Greer has been diagnosed with schizophrenia but is “highly functional,” police said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-880.