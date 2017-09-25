59-year-old man dies after falling into Crystal Lake beach

A 59-year-old man died after falling into the water Sunday at a northwest suburban Crystal Lake beach.

A bystander saw Edward B. McCaffery fall face-first into the water shortly before 2 p.m. at Crystal Lake Main Beach, according to a statement from the McHenry County coroner’s office.

The man was pulled from the water and taken to Centegra Huntley Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 2:53 p.m., according to the coroner’s office. An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday.

The Crystal Lake Park District did not immediately respond to a request for more information.