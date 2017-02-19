6 injured when car crashes into South Loop building

Chicago Fire Department paramedics responded after a car crashed into a building early Sunday in the 600 block of West Roosevelt. | Network Video Productions

Six people were injured when a car crashed into a building early Sunday in the South Loop.

Paramedics responded shortly before 4 a.m. to the crash in the 600 block of West Roosevelt, according to Chicago Fire Department Cmdr. Walter Schroeder.

Two people were taken in serious-to-critical condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Schroeder said. Another two people were taken in fair-to-serious condition to Rush University Medical Center, and two more were listed in good condition at Mercy Hospital.

Additional details on the crash were not immediately available.