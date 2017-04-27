83-year-old man charged with fatal Hanover Park hit-and-run crash

An 83-year-old man has been charged with a hit-and-run crash that left a motorcyclist dead Monday night in northwest suburban Hanover Park.

Ramon M. Barajas, 83, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death, and failure to yield turning left, according to Hanover Park police.

The crash between the car and motorcycle happened at 8:22 p.m. Monday at Army Trail and County Farm roads in Hanover Park, police said. The car headed south on County Farm Road after striking the motorcycle.

Officers found the motorcyclist, 30-year-old Christina Jankowski, lying in the road unresponsive, according to the DuPage County coroner’s office. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary autopsy results found she died of head trauma, according to the coroner’s office. Police said her last known address was in Elmhurst, but the coroner’s office said she was an Elgin resident.

Barajas, of West Chicago, was ordered held on a $50,000 bond Wednesday at the DuPage County Jail, police said.