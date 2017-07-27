86-year-old man dies two months after Morton Grove crash

An elderly man has died more than two months after he was involved in a crash in north suburban Morton Grove.

David Cohen, 86, was involved in a crash at 7:35 a.m. on May 17 at Golf and Waukegan roads in Morton Grove, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Cohen, a Morton Grove resident, died at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday at Rainbow Hospice, according to the medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy Thursday found he died of complications of blunt force injuries to the torso from a motor vehicle striking fixed objects, according to the medical examiner’s office. Heart disease was listed as a contributing factor, and his death was ruled an accident.

Morton Grove police did not immediately respond to a message seeking additional information about the crash.