9 charged with Crystal Lake fight that led to stabbing

Dylan Macari, Thomas Madura, and Davon Manning (top row from left). Geoffrey Miller, Tyler Novak and Brandon Rosas (bottom row from left.) | Crystal Lake police

Nine people have been charged with several felonies in connection with a stabbing earlier this month in northwest suburban Crystal Lake.

Tyler A. Novak; Thomas S. Madura; Geoffrey M. Miller; Dylan P. Macari; Brandon D. Rosas; and Davon E. Manning, all 18; and three 16-year-old boys are each charged with felony counts of:

vehicular invasion;

aggravated robbery;

attempted aggravated robbery;

mob action;

aggravated battery with a deadly weapon; and

two counts of aggravated battery in a public place.

A fight broke out about 8 p.m. April 3 between several men and teenage boys in the 400 block of Virginia Street during a robbery attempt with baseball bats, police said.

One of the robbery victims pulled a knife and stabbed two of the suspects, later identified as Novak and Madura, police said. Their wounds were serious, but not life-threatening.

Novak and Miller, both of Lake in the Hills; and Macari, of Huntley, were released on bond, police said. Madura, Rosas, and Manning, all of Crystal Lake, remain held at the McHenry County Jail on bond. All six are next scheduled to appear at the Woodstock courthouse on May 10.

The three teens were taken to the Kane County Juvenile Justice Center, where they remain in custody pending a hearing in juvenile court, police said.