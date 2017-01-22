A memorable pause in couple’s mad dash to church

Marko Milincic and Allison Baker and their wedding party had to dash through the Women's March on Chicago on Saturday. | Photo courtesy of Jai Girard Photography

Allison Baker’s bridesmaids took turns carrying the 8-foot train of her wedding dress as she dashed — in heels — with her entire wedding party through the Women’s March in the Loop Saturday afternoon to meet up with a limousine and make it to the church on time.

Clogged streets blocked the driver’s route to the couple’s hotel, so an alternate rendezvous point six blocks away was quickly established.

As they began to walk, hundreds of marchers stood aside to let them through. Clapping, screams of approval and high-fives followed.

“I was blown away,” said the groom, Marko Milincic, 38, an accountant.

“It was kind of fun, like when you go on a game show,” recalled the groom’s father, Vic Milincic.

Seizing a unique opportunity, the wedding photographer, Jai Girard, stopped the couple to snap a photo.

“The crowd surrounded us and started chanting “Love trumps hate!” recalled Baker, a nurse anesthetist.

“They’re cheering for you. Give them a kiss,” Girard said.

A dip and a smooch ensued.

“It was just a really neat moment, an outpouring of love and support and congratulations,” said Baker, 35.

The couple, from Clarendon Hills, made it to the church in south suburban Lansing on time.

They leave for the Bahamas on Monday.