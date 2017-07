Amber Alert for 3 Indiana kids canceled

Adyson, Peyton and Jayden Rindahl were believed to have been abducted Sunday from central Indiana. | Indiana State Police

Three children abducted from central Indiana Sunday were believed to be in “extreme danger,” prompting an Amber Alert from Indiana State Police that was later canceled.

All three children were last seen at 2 p.m. EDT in Anderson, Indiana, police said. Anderson is about 44 miles northeast of Indianapolis, and about 200 miles southeast of Chicago.

Police announced Sunday evening that the alert had been canceled at the request of Anderson police.