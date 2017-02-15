In a statement, Andrew Puzder says he’s withdrawing his nomination for labor secretary.

His decision came as the path toward his Senate approval appeared increasingly fraught with problems.

Some Republicans said Wednesday before Puzder pulled his nomination that they were concerned over his failure to pay taxes for five years on a former housekeeper who wasn’t authorized to work in the U.S.

One Republican senator said more than six GOP senators asked the White House to not go through with Puzder’s hearing Thursday because they don’t see themselves voting to confirm him. That put the nomination in jeopardy, since Senate Republicans have a 52-48 majority and Democrats are solidly opposed.

Puzder is CEO of CKE Restaurants, Inc. He’s been under fire for remarks on women and people who work for his restaurants.