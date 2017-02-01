Anglers reminded of safe practices when ice fishing

As fishing holes freeze over, anglers are being reminded of safe practices when dropping a line on the ice.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources says those planning an ice fishing trip should follow these guidelines:

• stay off the ice unless it is at least 4 inches thick;

• carry and rope and/or flotation device for assistance if someone falls through the ice; and

• wear a personal floatation device or life jacket when out on the ice and when fishing from shore.

More information about ice fishing and safety guidelines are available at http://www.ifishillinois.org/programs/ice.