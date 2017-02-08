Arrest warrant issued for Northwestern professor in River North murder

A man was found stabbed to death in an apartment at the Grand Plaza in River North on Thursday night. | Google Maps

Arrest warrants have been issued for a Northwestern University professor and a University of Oxford employee for the murder of a 26-year-old man last week in a River North apartment.

Judge Sandra Ramos issued first-degree murder warrants Monday for Wyndham Lathem, 42; and Andrew Warren, 56, according to Cook County court records.

Lathem and Warren are wanted for the death of 26-year-old Trenton H. James Cornell-Duranleau, who was found stabbed to death in an apartment in the Grand Plaza Apartments at 540 N. State St. at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, according to police and court records.

Cornell-Duranleau, a Pilsen neighborhood resident, was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:05 p.m., authorities said. An autopsy Thursday found he died of multiple sharp force injuries and his death was ruled a homicide.

Lathem is an associate professor of microbiology and immunology at Northwestern University. He has been placed on administrative leave and banned from entering Northwestern campuses, according to university spokesman Alan Cubbage.

“There is no indication of any risk to the Northwestern community from this individual at this time,” Cubbage said in an emailed statement.

Lathem has been a faculty member at the university since 2007. The university is cooperating with the police investigation.

Warren is a senior treasury assistant at the University of Oxford in Great Britain, according to the university’s website.