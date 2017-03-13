At least 20 vehicles involved in Kennedy Expressway wreck

A pileup of between 20 and 30 vehicles shut down the inbound express lanes on the Kennedy Expressway late Monday, according to Illinois State Police.

The chain-reaction wreck started about 10:30 p.m. on Interstate 90/94 between North Avenue and Division, state police said.

At least 5 ambulances were called to the scene, and an unknown number of people were taken to hospitals, police said. Their injuries and the extent of damage in the crashes were considered minor.

Chicago Fire Dept. officials could not immediately be reached for more details.

Slick road conditions were thought to be the culprit of the pileup, which happened as a lake-effect snow system began pummeling the city. Up to 10 inches of snow could fall in parts of the Chicago area by midday Tuesday.