Attorneys ‘planning to ramp up at O’Hare’ ahead of revised travel ban

Demonstrators protest President Donald Trump's executive order, which imposed a freeze on admitting refugees into the United States and a ban on travel from seven Muslim-majority countries at the international terminal at O'Hare Airport on Jan. 29, 2017 in Chicago. | Scott Olson/Getty Images

Attorneys are once again preparing to set up shop in the O’Hare Airport’s International Terminal as the Trump administration’s revised travel ban on people from six Muslim-majority countries are set to take effect once again Thursday night.

Fiona McEntee, an immigration attorney, told the Chicago Sun-Times that attorneys were “planning to ramp up at O’Hare” ahead of the ban taking effect at 7 p.m.

The Associated Press reported that visas that have already been approved will not be revoked. However, instructions issued by the State Department say that new applicants from Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Libya, Iran and Yemen must prove a relationship with a parent, spouse, child, adult son or daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law or sibling already in the United States to be eligible.

The same requirement, with some exceptions, applies to would-be refugees from all nations who are still awaiting approval for admission to the United States.

President Donald Trump ordered the refugee ban and a travel ban affecting the six countries, plus Iraq, shortly after taking office last January. After a federal judge struck down the bans, Trump signed a revised order intended to overcome legal hurdles. That was also struck down by lower courts, but the Supreme Court’s action Monday partially reinstated it.

Eighteen people were detained at O’Hare the day the executive order was signed, though all were eventually released. In the days after the ban was put into effect, dozens of attorneys set up a makeshift office in the food court of the International Terminal, offering pro bono legal advice to relatives of any detainees.

Thousands of people flocked to O’Hare in protest the day the ban initially went into effect. That kind of response isn’t expected on Thursday night.

There have to be more than 1,000 people rallying outside O'Hare's Intl terminal and more keep showing up pic.twitter.com/SsFtV2FCzG — Sam Charles (@samjcharles) January 29, 2017

Marching out of O'Hare pic.twitter.com/zxBZsjQtKV — Sam Charles (@samjcharles) January 29, 2017

The arrivals gate at O'Hare's intl terminal is packed pic.twitter.com/7aBUMXEVHR — Sam Charles (@samjcharles) January 29, 2017

